Julia Child's Last Meal Was One Of Her Favorite Foods, A Classic French Dish
Have you ever wondered what culinary legends ate for their last meals? A bit of morbid curiosity doesn't hurt. One of Julia Child's 14 favorite foods of all time — French onion soup — was her very last meal before she died at 91. For about a month, she had been experiencing kidney failure and ate meals her assistant cooked for her. It just so happened that the meal she ate before she died in her sleep was French onion soup. While the moment was coincidental rather than intentional, it feels rather fitting and poetic. After all, what better tribute for the grand dame of French cooking than to savor a steaming, comforting classic French dish?
Luckily, you don't have to wait to be on your deathbed to enjoy delicious soup as we've got a simple and easy French onion soup recipe you can make this week. But if you're curious about how Child made her dish special, her technique was all about patience and layering ingredients and flavors. Onions would simmer in butter and oil until they reach a deep caramelization. Beef stock, dry white wine, and cognac add flavor and build depth. Her dish was a heavy soup that she thickened and enriched with roux made from flour.
Julia Child's French onion soup required patience to make but was so comforting
Toasted French bread and plenty of Gruyère cheese topped Julia Child's French onion soup. Prior to serving, the soup would go into the oven so the cheese would broil until it's bubbling and golden. For even deeper flavors, Child would allow the soup to rest overnight.
And just like that, Child transformed simple ingredients such as humble onions, flour, and butter into a rich and soul-warming dish, one that comforted her before she passed away in her sleep. It appears that at the end of a long and extraordinary life, the simplest of ingredients can often bring one the greatest solace.
