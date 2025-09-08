How Gordon Ramsay Transforms Everyday Potato Salad Into A Gourmet Masterpiece

Look, if you follow Gordon Ramsay's career and his cooking closely, you're probably not very surprised at the title — every dish he touches turns into a gourmet affair one way or another. But it's still fun to watch how he turns a basic recipe into something Michelin-resto-worthy every time. So, today, a potato salad gets the celebrity chef treatment with extra lobster and caviar.

In an episode of "The F Word," a cooking series hosted by Gordon that ran from 2005 to 2010, he showed us how he made a serving of lobster paired with caviar and some perfectly crisp potatoes. The dish begins with two tails pulled fresh off two lobsters. They're tied with strings to prevent them from curling in the heat (straight lobster tails make for a far more eye-pleasing dish). The lobsters are simmered in a flavorful broth of bay leaves, lemon, lime, fennel, star anise, and coriander. The potatoes, meanwhile, get a quick 10-minute boil – until they're nice and tender, upon which they're sliced crosswise into chunky discs. Season the potatoes and lobsters (sliced into thick medallions) with salt and pepper, a drizzle of olive oil, and a final crisping in a hot pan — and that's just about all you need for the basic version of this recipe!

Arrange the crispy potato discs on the plate with your choice of tossed salad greens, then place the lobster meat on top of this starchy platform. Add a dollop of mayonnaise, and, as the pièce de résistance, a spoonful of caviar for a second-to-none potato salad.