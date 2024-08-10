This Is Exactly How Long To Boil Potatoes For A Delicious Potato Salad

Potato salad has been gracing the tables of barbeques, cookouts, and picnics for quite some time. Particularly popular in Southern cuisine, potato salad is a creamy side dish with a hint of tang that is served cold to complement the heat and spices of barbecue dishes. People have started putting their own creative spin on potato salad, like adding Old Bay seasoning, Champagne vinegar, or Worcestershire sauce for extra flavor.

Additional ingredients are well and good but their potential can be dampened if the core ingredients of the potato salad are not made and assembled properly first. Boiling and mashing some potatoes sounds like a simple enough task, but timing plays an important part in achieving the perfect texture for potato salad. Generally speaking, boiling potatoes for 10 minutes is ideal when making classic Southern potato salad.

Some recipes will say that potatoes need to boil for at least 20 or even 30 minutes, but it is quite possible to get the potatoes nice and tender without waiting for that long. The key to getting tender potatoes for potato salad is to keep in mind the type and size of the potato, as this will directly affect things like cooking time and texture. Thinking ahead of time in this manner will make the entire process of making potato salad nice and smooth.