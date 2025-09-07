9 Ways To Add Protein To Your Pumpkin Bread

If you're anything like us, you make pumpkin bread year-round. It's not something we wait until autumn for, but that certainly seems to be the popular choice. No matter when you decide to make a scrumptious batch of the orange-hued loaf, you should be aware of the biggest mistakes to avoid to get the perfect results: Don't overmix and don't overbake. Whether you make the baked good once a year or create it all the time, you may be looking for ways to mix things up. And we'd like to suggest bumping up the protein as a not-so-popular method.

Now, there are several proteins and even protein combinations to use, but given that baking is a science, we highly recommend following a designated recipe that has one or more of these options. Unless you're a highly experienced baker or a recipe developer yourself, you don't necessarily want to just randomly swap ingredients. But don't worry, there are plenty of recipes to pick from with a quick search. We'll dive into each protein, what it offers, and why it makes it a satisfactory choice for your next pumpkin-y delight. Just a note: We will share how much protein one serving of each product offers as context, but this will likely not be reflected in a single portion of pumpkin bread (as you are not usually eating one serving of the protein in each slice that you have). Okay, now that we got that out of the way: Gourd big or gourd home, with protein, that is.