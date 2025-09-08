Baskin-Robbins Floats And Fizzes Aren't The Same — Here's Why

Baskin-Robbins has a ton of different ice cream offerings in a ton of different flavors. You can get a regular scoop of ice cream in a cone or a bowl, or you can choose a sundae, cake, Polar Pizza, or beverage. When it comes to beverages, there are a few subcategories available, with two of them being floats and fizzes. While the latter two both combine soda and ice cream, they aren't the same thing, as one major structural component sets them apart.

Baskin-Robbins describes the float as "your choice of soda with your favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream," as it explains the fizz as "your favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor blended with your choice of soda." While these descriptions may not make the difference obvious at first, it's quite simple: In the float, ice cream is simply added to the soda, while the two are blended together in a fizz. This gives them quite different textures, as the float maintains the classic mouthfeel of soda with added ice cream while the fizz is more like a milkshake. Both have a nice zing from the carbonation, but it comes through in different ways.