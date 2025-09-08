Anthony Bourdain Slammed This Controversial Chef For Being Out Of Touch With How People Really Eat

Never cross Anthony Bourdain. His feuds with Guy Fieri, whose Times Square restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen & Bar, Bourdain labeled a "terror-dome", and Paula Deen, who he famously called out as "the worst, most dangerous person to America," served as fodder for many gossip columns. Another famous chef he aimed his ire at was Alice Waters, whose Berkeley, California restaurant Chez Panisse launched the farm-to-table movement and pioneered California cuisine. "Alice Waters annoys the living [expletive] out of me," Bourdain said in a 2009 interview with DCist. "There's something very Khmer Rouge about Alice Waters that has become unrealistic," he opined.

Admittedly, comparing Waters to Cambodia's former communist regime goes beyond tough love. Bourdain was referring to Waters' desire to get the U.S. government to take a more forceful approach in promoting healthier eating habits for Americans. "I'm a little reluctant to admit that maybe Americans are too stupid to figure out that the food we're eating is killing us," Bourdain said.

Soon after, Bourdain somewhat tempered his criticism of Waters, calling her a visionary. He admitted to feeding his daughter organic food, but he complained that Waters — and other "wealthy suburbanites" — were out of touch and that an organic lifestyle was too expensive for many people. He was further incensed by Waters' letter to President-elect Obama that urged him to adopt her agenda, which he found "distasteful — particularly coming from someone who hadn't even bothered to vote in the four previous elections."