How To Shake A Carbonated Cocktail Without Causing A Huge Mess

Before you go to town with your cocktail shaker on a carbonated cocktail, know that not all of them need to be shaken. For instance, the aforementioned sangria and aperol spritz cocktails include club soda, but are stirred and not shaken.

Shaking is a much more intense method of mixing a cocktail, and unlike stirring, it affects the texture of the drink. A shaken cocktail will have little air bubbles, creating a foamy, frothy drink. Because of the more intense method, the drink will turn out cloudy, which is why clear cocktails like the classic aperol spritz are stirred instead. Generally, this means cocktails are only shaken when they have ingredients that will already make the drink cloudy, such as the lemon juice of a Tom Collins. However, this is not a hard and fast rule, especially since many bartenders come up with their own spin on different cocktails. For instance, this red sangria recipe has a cloudier appearance thanks to the red wine, but is still stirred and not shaken.

In general, it's best to follow along with a recipe for whatever cocktail you've chosen. Once you're more familiar with each drink, you can choose to mix up the recipe as you please, but you might not like the results if you stir a shaken cocktail or vice versa. And remember, while you can freely stir in carbonated cocktail ingredients, never shake them.