How Many Cocktails Can You Make In One Shaker At A Time?

Having a party? If you love being the host or hostess with the most or mostest, it can be fun to equip your home with all sorts of fancy bartending tools. But before you attempt to keep up with all of your guests' cocktail orders, it's important to keep efficiency in mind. Just how many drinks you can mix up in a shaker at once?

The answer may vary depending on the type of cocktail shaker you use. Most hold 24 to 28 ounces, and if you do the math, that may seem like enough to make three or more 8-ounce drinks at a time. But not so fast. Once you've added all of your ingredients and the ice, you still need some open space for the contents to move around so they can blend, chill, and become fully aerated. That means your shaker should only be about ⅔ full before you seal it and get to work — and you can expect to make only two to three average-sized drinks per load.