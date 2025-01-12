How Many Cocktails Can You Make In One Shaker At A Time?
Having a party? If you love being the host or hostess with the most or mostest, it can be fun to equip your home with all sorts of fancy bartending tools. But before you attempt to keep up with all of your guests' cocktail orders, it's important to keep efficiency in mind. Just how many drinks you can mix up in a shaker at once?
The answer may vary depending on the type of cocktail shaker you use. Most hold 24 to 28 ounces, and if you do the math, that may seem like enough to make three or more 8-ounce drinks at a time. But not so fast. Once you've added all of your ingredients and the ice, you still need some open space for the contents to move around so they can blend, chill, and become fully aerated. That means your shaker should only be about ⅔ full before you seal it and get to work — and you can expect to make only two to three average-sized drinks per load.
More bartending basics
If only mixing two or three drinks at a time sounds like slow work, don't worry, you won't be standing behind the bar all night. Remember, you don't need a shaker at all for some drinks, such as beer, wine, martinis, old fashioneds, or others that contain only spirits. Keeping ingredients for these popular choices on hand can save you a little time when tending the bar at a party.
Even cocktails that do require shaking, such as those containing juice, cream, or egg whites, take just a few minutes to prepare. Instead of pouring the drink ingredients directly into a glass, first fill the shaker, then shake it for about a count of 10 or until the whole container feels frosty and cool. Remember to rinse out your shaker between each recipe to keep your cocktails tasting pure and clean. Once you've perfected your skills, try them out on any of our 20 best cocktail recipes and host a night that you and your friends are sure to remember.