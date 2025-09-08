If Your Tea Bag Breaks, There's A Clever Hack To Clean Those Loose Leaves Out Of Your Cup

Tea can be a wonderfully refreshing way to hydrate and add some fun flavor to your routine, as there are tons of types from all around the world. Brewing it is rather simple, but unfortunately, there are some pitfalls. Sometimes, you end up with loose tea leaves in your cup after the tea bag breaks. No one wants their tea-sipping experience ruined by a mouthful of used, bitter tea leaves. Fortunately, there's a simple way to remedy this situation, and all you need is cartridge paper.

According to an Instagram video by Kerry Budden, she always gets tea leaves in her drink because she leaves the bag in too long. To fix it, Budden dunks a piece of cartridge paper into her cup and moves it around in a sort of scooping motion before pulling it out. When removed, you can see that the paper has picked up a bunch of tea leaves, resulting in a much cleaner and more refreshing beverage.

In the comments, Budden mentions that this can be done with printer paper, meaning you don't need anything specialized. On some online outlets, you can get 500 sheets of printer paper for as little as $6.99, making this an incredibly affordable hack that comes out to just over a cent per sheet. With this trick, you can have smooth, delicious tea and even reuse the tea bags afterwards.