Should You Really Leave Your Microwave Plugged In When You're Not Using It?

It glows quietly on the counter, ticking away the minutes and waiting for your next reheat. That steady blue clock and soft relay click are small reminders that this appliance is doing something even when it's idle. The real question is whether that something is reason enough to pull the plug between popcorn nights — or if there's a smarter middle ground.

One argument for unplugging is phantom or standby power. Not unlike why you should unplug your toaster, many devices sneak electricity even when they're off. Government energy experts note that this standby draw adds up across a home and suggest reducing it where practical by unplugging, using advanced power strips, or choosing efficient models. Microwaves are among the products that can draw power for displays and ready-to-start electronics. Safety is another reason. Consumer safety bodies and electricians' groups have long recommended unplugging small appliances when they're not in use, especially before cleaning, to prevent shocks, accidental activation, or issues with damaged switches. That guidance applies broadly to countertop gear with heating elements and moving parts; a microwave fits that description perfectly.

Lastly, surge protection may be a reason to consider unplugging your microwave when not in use. During thunderstorms, direct or nearby lightning can send damaging spikes through household wiring. Consumer Reports suggests that the simplest protection is physical disconnection (unplugging) before the storm arrives. If you live where lightning is common or your wiring is older, proactively unplugging sensitive appliances that you don't need at that moment is a conservative, cost-free hedge.