The Design Rule Small Kitchens Are Breaking (And It's Fine)

Are you a stickler for rules? Or do you like to play fast and loose, following your instincts no matter what the traditionalists say? In the world of kitchen design, the prevailing wisdom is that a backsplash belongs behind the sink and stove. Whether it's subway tile, glass mosaic, beadboard, or similar materials, there has to be something there, right? Not so fast! Today, the idea of a backsplash is being abandoned entirely, especially in smaller kitchens.

Backsplashes started with a purely functional purpose. As the name suggests, they were meant to protect walls from splashes from the stove and sink that could stain or damage nearby surfaces. Early backsplashes were typically about four inches tall, which was considered sufficient to catch errant grease or sauce. Over time, they also became aesthetic elements, adding to the overall style of the kitchen.

There are plenty of ways to shape the look and style of a kitchen. Removing the backsplash opens the door for more unified or harmonious designs that don't draw attention to the wall as a separate element. In small kitchens this can give the illusion of a space that is less busy, making the whole kitchen look bigger. A tiled backsplash, for instance, includes many small pieces and grout lines that can make the space feel cluttered.