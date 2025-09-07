Where Costco's Kirkland Signature Sushi Is Actually Made

New Costco arrivals often make waves on the internet, and the recent expansion of Kirkland Signature sushi is no exception. The sushi was first served exclusively in the Issaquah, Washington location in 2023, which is close to the chain's headquarters. In early 2024, the chain announced that the sushi was coming to Costco locations across the U.S. thanks to good performance in Issaquah, leading curious customers to find the sushi at their local location and wonder where exactly it comes from.

While customer comments on Reddit seem to indicate that some Costco locations ship in sushi from local joints and sell it, the Kirkland Signature sushi is made in-house. This is made clear by the fact that the locations selling the Kirkland Signature sushi have their own sushi-making room, which wouldn't be necessary if the sushi was made elsewhere and not in-house.

Exactly what being made "in-house" means has been debated, however. For instance, one Reddit comment stated that the fish is pre-sliced and the workers only assemble it, while others have claimed to see the workers slicing the fish themselves. The procedures may vary by location, accounting for this discrepancy. Nevertheless, it's certainly rolled and prepared within the store, making it much fresher than other grocery store sushi. It isn't clear exactly which locations have it as of right now, but you can always call your local Costco to check.