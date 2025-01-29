What Customers Think Of Costco's Brand New Sushi Platters
Costco is the land of groceries in gigantic portions and home of the beloved $1.50 hot dog. Whatever you need, Costco is bound to have it. It's our go-to for fresh produce, mega rolls of toilet paper, free samples, and frozen items galore. In what seems to be a never-ending line of incredible party platters, Costco recently introduced a variety of sushi platters and trays — but the reviews are mixed.
"This one is a miss," said one user on Instagram among a cacophony of other similar comments. "Not good nor great," said another, while someone else commented that the sushi platters have "super dry" rice. Other social media users love Costco's new sushi trays, saying that the rolls are "delicious" and "a great option." Many remain undecided about the quality and taste of Costco's sushi platters, with one user saying they "don't know about [it]" and many expressing their excitement to try the platters for themselves.
Costco serves a variety of sushi trays, but reviews are mixed
Costco's sushi offerings are wide, featuring everything from sashimi trays to California rolls. The trays come with plenty of combinations, including a salmon and tuna roll combo with nigiri or sliced nigiri with salmon. The large sashimi tray with salmon and Hamachi is a popular choice, as is the giant party platter that includes California rolls, salmon rolls, tuna rolls, sliced salmon, and sliced nigiri. The smaller trays run between $15-$25 while the larger trays and party platters are in the $40-$50 range.
Costco receives its sushi from Snowfox Sushi (JFE Foods), a business located on the West Coast that supplies fresh sushi to multiple grocery store retailers. This worries some potential customers, who commented on social media posts about the new sushi platters saying, "By the time it's made, shipped, and bought... how fresh can this be?" According to social media users, the new Costco sushi trays and platters aren't available at every location quite yet. While some folks are looking forward to purchasing the platters, others are making it a point to avoid it.