What Customers Think Of Costco's Brand New Sushi Platters

Costco is the land of groceries in gigantic portions and home of the beloved $1.50 hot dog. Whatever you need, Costco is bound to have it. It's our go-to for fresh produce, mega rolls of toilet paper, free samples, and frozen items galore. In what seems to be a never-ending line of incredible party platters, Costco recently introduced a variety of sushi platters and trays — but the reviews are mixed.

"This one is a miss," said one user on Instagram among a cacophony of other similar comments. "Not good nor great," said another, while someone else commented that the sushi platters have "super dry" rice. Other social media users love Costco's new sushi trays, saying that the rolls are "delicious" and "a great option." Many remain undecided about the quality and taste of Costco's sushi platters, with one user saying they "don't know about [it]" and many expressing their excitement to try the platters for themselves.