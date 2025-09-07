The Unconventional Cooking Method That Will Give You Homemade Pickles In Minutes

The trusty old microwave has been an innovative way to cook food faster without the oven or the stovetop for decades. But apparently, using the kitchen appliance's electromagnetic forces is a stellar way to make homemade pickles. Those tiny bites of cukes bathing in a brine of salt and vinegar always kick up the meal a notch. Fermenting a cucumber to reach its next stage of life as a pickle can take anywhere from a few hours to even a few weeks, depending on how flavorful you want them to be. But with the microwave, your burger will be calling for pickle slices within minutes.

Without the appliance, the standard method of producing the pickles involves stuffing a mason jar with the saltwater solution and letting the cucumber wedges stay submerged for prolonged periods of time. The brine also has to be heated in a skillet before adding it to the cucumbers in the jar. This extra step can delay the process of munching and crunching on delicious green sticks.