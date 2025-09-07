What You Should Smell When Buying Fresh Shrimp, According To Martha Stewart

When Martha Stewart schools us on shrimp, we listen closely and take notes. On an episode of the lifestyle guru's show, "Martha's Cooking School," she gave some tips on what to look for when buying the crustacean — specifically what it should smell like.

In her instructional video on cooking shrimp, Stewart said that due to its extreme fragility, the animal spoils very quickly, as it needs to be packed in ice once they are caught by fishing boats. When buying the prawns, consumers should make sure that the body is firm and has only a slightly fishy scent, according to Stewart. She added that the crustacean should smell clean and like seawater. If the shrimp batch reeks of ammonia or has a strong fish stink, then the seafood has spoiled.

The cooking maven also suggested that buyers keep an eye on the shrimp's hard shell to determine decay. If the shells have black spots and are detached from the bodies, then the shrimp has decomposed. People should also avoid prawns that are soft and sticky, as those are also indicators of spoilage, Stewart explained.