What You Should Smell When Buying Fresh Shrimp, According To Martha Stewart
When Martha Stewart schools us on shrimp, we listen closely and take notes. On an episode of the lifestyle guru's show, "Martha's Cooking School," she gave some tips on what to look for when buying the crustacean — specifically what it should smell like.
In her instructional video on cooking shrimp, Stewart said that due to its extreme fragility, the animal spoils very quickly, as it needs to be packed in ice once they are caught by fishing boats. When buying the prawns, consumers should make sure that the body is firm and has only a slightly fishy scent, according to Stewart. She added that the crustacean should smell clean and like seawater. If the shrimp batch reeks of ammonia or has a strong fish stink, then the seafood has spoiled.
The cooking maven also suggested that buyers keep an eye on the shrimp's hard shell to determine decay. If the shells have black spots and are detached from the bodies, then the shrimp has decomposed. People should also avoid prawns that are soft and sticky, as those are also indicators of spoilage, Stewart explained.
How long will shrimp stay refrigerated before going bad?
Because shrimp become rotten quite rapidly, it's a good idea to eat them fresh and as soon as possible. Raw shellfish are able to stay in the fridge for up to two days; however, if you need to keep them past the use-by date, stick them in the freezer for a later time. As for cooked shrimp, it can be refrigerated for about four days before it begins to go bad. When it's time to reheat the dish, one should turn the temperature low so the fishies don't become overcooked and the consistency won't be gummy and chewy.
To properly store raw krill to be cooked in the very near future, place them in a bowl of water and ice and cover it with a flat plate before laying it on the bottom shelf of the fridge. Cooked shrimp should be set down in airtight containers to help keep the food moist; this will also prevent bacteria and water from entering. You can additionally swaddle the shrimp with foil or plastic wrap before putting them in the fridge. It's also important not to let the shrimp stay outside of the ice for over two hours.