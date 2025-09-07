No, Not Every Bottle Of Agave Syrup Is The Same

If you've ever gotten into making cocktails, you've probably heard of agave syrup. It's a sweetener produced exclusively in Mexico from agave plants, and the blue agave plant is famously used to make tequila. However, agave syrup is also sold as a regular sweetener, perfect for cocktails and cold drinks since it mixes in much better than granulated sugar. If you're picking up agave for your recipes, though, you should know that it comes in different styles; the four main varieties are light, amber, dark, and raw.

Light agave, as its name would imply, has a light taste that sweetens dishes without adding too much flavor. For this reason, it's the syrup you'll most commonly see added to drinks or desserts like cookies, which often just need to be sweetened without masking the present flavors. Dark agave has strong notes of caramel, which makes it a rich and delicious addition to meats or even as a caramel-flavored topping for sweet pastries like waffles.

Amber agave is kind of a middle ground between light and dark agave, offering caramel notes but without the strong flavor of dark agave. It's used as a sauce even more frequently than dark agave, and could even be used as a beverage syrup if you wanted to add notes of caramel to, say, an iced coffee.