Balsamic Vinegar Vs Balsamic Glaze: Here's Why They're Not The Same Thing

Balsamic glaze and balsamic vinegar are both very similar condiments that provide a tangy kick to any dish. However, while some believe that they are two sides of the same coin, they are actually quite different from each other in many ways. The flavor, consistency, the method of making, and the utilization for each sauce differs and has made them both distinct. The vinegar comes from the liquid of white Trebbiano grapes while the glaze is the heavy reduction of the aforementioned vinegar.

The vinegar is lighter, and the fruit is heated to produce a juice called mosto cotto; which is then brewed using a bacteria named acetobacter. The final result has a blackened hue that is sour with just a hint of sweetness in its flavor. The glaze is more syrupy than the acidic mixture but still has a dark color to it. The inky but tasty food varnish has notes of sweetness, but is slightly tart. Its texture is smooth, thick and glossy, as the balsamic reduction is easily made by heating up the vinegar and brown sugar in a saucepan until it has become more gooey than runny.