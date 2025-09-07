The Etiquette Tip To Follow When You're Finished With Hotel Room Service

Finishing a delicious hotel meal ordered from a delightful room service menu often ends in one common mistake — placing the tray or cart outside the door for someone else to deal with. While this might seem like standard practice, it's actually considered bad etiquette in many hospitality circles. Leaving dirty dishes and half-eaten food in a shared hallway is not only unpleasant but also disrespectful to both hotel staff and fellow guests.

Hotel hallways are designed to be clean, welcoming, and accessible for all guests at all hours. A tray covered in leftover food or drink spills disrupts this environment and reflects a lack of consideration. This is particularly important in upscale or business hotels, where appearances and cleanliness directly impact the guest experience. Moreover, trays left in the hallway can linger for hours before staff make rounds to collect them, leading to unpleasant odors or even attracting pests. Simply put, you're not just affecting your dining experience; you're impacting everyone else on your floor. So, what should you do instead? Call room service or housekeeping and request tray removal.

Many hotels have direct buttons on the phone or app options for just this reason. This allows staff to retrieve the tray quickly and discreetly, so it's out of your way and you're not tempted to ditch it in the hallway, creating an eyesore or hazard. It's a small courtesy that goes a long way in maintaining a respectful, safe, and welcoming hotel environment for everyone involved.