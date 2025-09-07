Reduce Or Replace The Oil In Salad Dressing With This Liquid Loaded With Tangy Taste

A great way to cut the calories and fat in your greasy salad dressing is by swapping out the oil for rice vinegar. The unusual fluid will provide a unique but mouthwatering flavor to jazz up your sad bowl of greens. Rice vinegar is also a good alternative to dairy ingredients and can help make your dressings more vegan-friendly. Say you're making a Caesar salad and fries combo for lunch, and the dressing isn't up to par. You can substitute the buttery mayonnaise in the topping with vinegar for a zesty and tart kick in every forkful.

Trading out fatty ingredients for rice vinegar in your salads is a great avenue for the health-conscious; vinegar dressings are perfect for eating clean. Rice vinegar dressing is also simple to make, as it just takes a few minutes to stir up when cooking. The liquid is also pretty adaptable and can pair well with different ingredients like garlic, soy sauce, or ginger in a variety of dishes — not just a plate of veggies.