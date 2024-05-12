Punch Up The Flavor Of Unseasoned Rice Vinegar With A Pinch Of Sugar

Rice vinegar provides the perfect amount of punch to practically any dish. It's not too acidic, leaving just a light tartness that brightens up food without overwhelming the flavor. While it's oftentimes everything we need, there are moments where unseasoned rice vinegar simply isn't enough. If you find your unseasoned rice vinegar needing a boost, add a pinch of sugar.

Coming from rice, rice wine vinegar (distinct from rice wine) is derived from fermented sugars in the grain. Organisms are then added, transforming the alcohol into acetic acid. This gives unseasoned rice wine vinegar its mildly sweet and tangy taste. While unseasoned rice vinegar doesn't contain any added sugar, seasoned vinegar does — this is what makes the starkest difference. The added sugar (and sometimes salt or MSG) in seasoned rice vinegar gives it a sweeter, more flavorful effect. Although the added sugar slightly tames seasoned rice vinegar's bite, it still has the perfect amount of tang and a lot more depth.

Seasoned rice vinegar is typically used at the end of cooking, but making sushi rice with it is what gives the grains their distinct flavor. Our spicy crab sushi salad relies on seasoned rice vinegar to imbue the rice with a delicately sweet taste. If all you have is unseasoned rice vinegar, a pinch of sugar will deliver similar effects. You can stir ¼ cup of sugar and ½ cup of rice vinegar over low heat until they dissolve or make a simple syrup to mix with the vinegar.