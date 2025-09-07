The Hidden Meaning Behind In-N-Out's X-Shaped Palm Trees

In-N-Out Burger's crisscrossing palm trees are just as iconic as its legendary hamburgers and its secret menu offerings, informing hungry patrons that they have indeed arrived at their destination. But have you ever wondered why this symbol was chosen for the restaurant? After all, it's no coincidence that the majority of In-N-Out's more than four hundred locations feature these palm trees, with some even having two sets of them. It turns out, it was actually the popular burger chain's founder, Harry Snyder, who had the idea. According to In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder's book, "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger," Snyder was inspired by his favorite film — 1963's quirky, "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World."

The film, one of several similar grand ensemble comedies of the time, featured some of Hollywood's Golden Age actors, including Spencer Tracy, Mickey Rooney, and Ethel Merman, amidst a motley crew of comedy legends, all racing across southern California to find a suitcase of stolen cash buried beneath "a big W." In the end, the towering letter turns out to be four palm trees, two of which cross in the middle, forming the requisite "X marks the spot" of buried treasure — a suitcase full of money. For Snyder and his fans, the In-N-Out palms also mark the spot of an important treasure — his fast food empire and the trove of delicious burgers and fries.