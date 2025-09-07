Take This One Extra Step Before Roasting Cherry Tomatoes Or Else It Could Turn Into A Disaster

Roasting cherry tomatoes in the oven is a simple way to bring out their natural sweetness and deepen their flavor. However, tossing them in whole might be more disastrous than delicious. To save the day (and your cherry tomatoes), cut them in half first, which will prevent them from bursting.

You see, whole cherry tomatoes have tight, thin skins that trap steam as they heat up. When the pressure becomes too much, they can crack or burst — either in the oven or worse, later when you bite into them — causing a mess or even an uncomfortable burn. Cutting them in half before roasting allows steam to escape safely and gradually, and with the internal pressure released, the tomatoes cook more evenly and maintain a good texture. You won't find yourself scraping exploded tomato bits off your baking sheet or wiping down the inside of your oven. It's a small prep step that avoids a lot of mess and frustration later on, making for a more enjoyable cooking (and cleaning) experience.

Beyond safety and cleanliness, halving those juicy tomatoes also gives you greater control over how they cook. When you pop them into the oven, cut side up, they gently roast and concentrate, developing rich, caramelized flavors without falling apart. If you're aiming for a burst of tomato essence in a pasta, caprese salad, or bruschetta topping, halving ensures every piece delivers both intense taste and a visually appealing finish.