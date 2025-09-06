Skip One Bacon Prep Step And You'll Ruin Your BLT Sandwich

Making a bacon, lettuce, and tomato (BLT) sandwich might sound easy enough. It's just a few ingredients, right? Nope. If you want every bite to actually taste like a good BLT, there's one bacon prep step you can't skip: Draining off the extra grease. Forget that, and the whole thing starts falling apart.

This might be obvious to some people, but if you're not cooking a lot, it's not always the first thing you think about. Bacon grease left sitting there is going to soak into the bread, make it heavy, soggy, and overly greasy. So much so that you'll need to keep grabbing napkins and still end up with oil on your shirt – and those stains are a nightmare to get out. It's one of the biggest BLT mistakes, and one of the easiest to avoid.

A BLT doesn't have a lot going on in terms of ingredients, so if one thing is off, you notice it right away. Bacon's the main player here, so getting it right can make or break your sandwich. Draining the grease is one part, but what bacon you use makes a difference, too. The thickness of your bacon matters for a BLT. Thin-cut applewood-smoked bacon works great — crisp and light, with a subtle smokiness that works with the tomato and lettuce.