Store Your Cantaloupe In This Part Of The Fridge For Best Results

When the weather gets warmer, cantaloupes are in high demand, making their appearance at picnics and cookouts everywhere. Believed to trace its roots back to Africa, the humble cantaloupe — part of the gourd family — really starts to shine in the summer, with its sweet, refreshing taste and vibrant orange color. Plus, if it's kept in the right conditions, cantaloupe lasts longer than you think. But, this begs the question: how do you store this delicious melon to retain its taste and texture?

According to Michael Handal, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, ripe cantaloupe should be stored in your refrigerator's crisper drawer, where the humidity is high to prevent the fruit from drying out. "Once ripened, cantaloupe should be transferred to the refrigerator at a temperature [between 36 degrees and 41 degrees Fahrenheit]," Handal told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview.

However, if the melon is not quite ripe, different rules apply. "If purchased unripe, it is best to first store the uncut fruit at room temperature for a few days, in a paper bag, which will help trap the natural ethylene produced by the fruit, which aids in the ripening process," said Handal. For pre-cut melon, Handal recommends wrapping the slices in plastic wrap or placing them in an airtight container in the crisper drawer.