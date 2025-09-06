The Two Cooking Tips From Bobby Flay To Make Bacon Strips 10x Better

There are lots of ways to enjoy bacon — wrapped around some shrimp, baked into a cheesy casserole, layered with lettuce and tomato in the perfect sandwich, to name a few. Really, you can't go wrong with any of them. But if there's anyone whose advice we trust to make a better batch, it's Bobby Flay. After all, the celebrity chef and Food Network star has earned his crown as the king of carnivores, between his flame-grilled beginnings and bevy of barbecue-themed cook books and television shows. So when he shares a tip about making meat, we listen. Lucky for us, Flay has not one, but two secrets to amping up our bacon game, which he shared in an episode of his cook-off competition show "BBQ Brawl."

The first? Ditch the frying pan, take out the baking sheet. Although Flay admits that it's not the way his mother used to make it, he prefers cooking bacon in the oven rather than frying it, since the latter usually results in unevenly crisped bits. Stovetop frying pans can cause grease to pool in certain spots and allow some pieces to overlap each other, and it's definitely not uncommon to end up with a mix of soggy and charred pieces. Instead, Flay recommends laying your strips out neatly and evenly on a baking sheet (atop a layer of parchment paper, that is) and popping them into the oven. The result? Beautifully — and evenly — baked bacon bites that each provide the ideal crunch.