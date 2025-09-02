Our Most Popular Recipes In September 2025

If you're searching for perfect September recipes, you're likely looking for something simple and comforting. As the heat of the summer lingers, school restarts, and planning for the fall and holiday season creeps into your day, September is a great last chance for a little relaxation. The grill is still an option, the weather calls for something light, and most importantly, you don't want to be spending all day making something. As it happens, our most popular recipes right now deliver on all those fronts. These recipes have been chosen based on Tasting Table's internal data research as those that readers return to again and again in September. In them, you can see a balance between fresh summer flavors and the beginning of cravings for something a little more robust and comforting. Oh, and all of them are easy.

There are two sandwiches that feature twists on classic formulas to give them a little boost: a lamb burger and a French tuna salad sandwich. Both will make satisfying simple dinners or make-ahead lunches. Additionally, loaded beef enchiladas are there to carry you into fall, making use of any of your frozen leftover ground beef from grilling season and turning it into a rich and cheesy dinner in no time at all. And there are a few little treats too. There is a refreshing lychee martini for a relaxing late summer sip and a three-ingredient chocolate mousse to satisfy your sweet tooth. Sounds like our readers have some pretty great taste.