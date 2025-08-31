The Stove Mistake You Make Every Time You Cook That Can Shorten Its Lifespan

Some kitchen appliances are fairly easy to live without while you wait on a replacement, but the stove simply has no good substitute. To prevent this expensive gadget from failing too soon, clean spills and stains off the surface every time you cook. The nooks and crannies in the burners may be among the most frustrating kitchen items to clean, but leaving the appliance filthy is a massive mistake that shortens its lifespan.

When you leave food spills on your stovetop, they can not only grow harmful bacteria, but also inhibit functionality and cause long-term wear and tear. Greasy, clogged burners on gas stoves can weaken the flames or prevent ignition altogether. Over time, a range that must struggle to work will suffer permanent damage to its essential parts. Electric stoves also experience performance issues and wear down much faster when they are caked in grime. The mess only becomes more stubborn each time you skip maintenance, as cooking on a dirty stove burns and fuses leftovers to the surface.

This is especially bad news for glass cooktops, which are easy to scratch or discolor (and expensive to replace). Wiping the top after every use prevents staining, and you won't have to resort to things you should never use to clean your glass stovetop, like rough scrubbers and harsh chemicals. With regular maintenance, all three types of stoves can last for over a decade with little need for repairs.