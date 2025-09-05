What Is The 5-5-5 Rule For Hard-Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel, And Does It Actually Work?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few kitchen irritations as specific, or as maddening, as trying to pick off tiny clinging shell shards, especially when you're batching a dozen eggs for egg salad or a tray of deviled eggs. The 5-5-5 method promises easy-peel hard-boiled eggs with very little drama. Just five minutes at pressure, five minutes natural release, five minutes in an ice bath.

In a pressure cooker, eggs sit above the water on a rack, which means they're cooked by pressurized steam rather than boiling water sloshing them around. Steam transfers heat efficiently and quickly penetrates the shell. Combined with a full chill in ice water, it often yields shells that slip off in big pieces rather than shattering into the world's most irritating confetti.

The method is simple: In your pressure cooker, load cold eggs on a rack, add one cup of water, seal, cook five minutes at high pressure, wait five minutes before venting, then chill in an ice bath for five more minutes. Peel your eggs under a slow trickle of water, starting at the wider end where the air cell lives. If your eggs are very fresh, like from the farmers market, add a minute at pressure or let the natural release go to seven; fresher whites cling harder and benefit from a touch more heat.

You'll know it worked when shells slide off in large panels and the whites are smooth, not cratered from fighting shards. Yolk color and doneness are easy to tune, so for a less-cooked center, try 4-5-5; for fully set deviled-egg-ready yolks, stick to 5-5-5 and don't skip the full ice bath, because the last step is the difference between "peels like a dream" and "why did I do this to myself."