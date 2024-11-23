The Rich, Sweet And Savory Condiment That Belongs In Your Salad Dressing
There's no underestimating the importance of a good dressing when it comes to salads. It's the flavor thread that ties all those different ingredients together, the key to making the blandest vegetables enjoyable, and subsequently, the most ordinary salads spectacular. When you're in the mood for some changes, it's also the perfect place to start. Unsurprisingly, there's more to it than just mayonnaise and vinegar. Hidden somewhere in the breakfast scene and barbecue circuit is bacon jam — a condiment that's been waiting for someone to say, "Hey, why don't we toss this into a salad dressing?". And indeed we should, because once you've tried it, you'll wonder why you didn't do it sooner.
Bacon is pretty good as it is, but as a jam? It's downright irresistible. The bacon is slow-cooked with onions, garlic, brown sugar, maple syrup, vinegar, some spices, and sometimes even bourbon for a much-needed richness. Caramelized into a sticky, luscious spread that's somehow sweet, smoky, and savory all at once, its magic can transform just about anything. When you add it to salad dressings, it lends a special sweetness that doesn't feel sugary, but rather complex with multiple layers. It's rich without being overpowering, leaving plenty of room for the vegetables' natural flavors to shine through. Each forkful is pure bliss, with the fresh base still as vibrant as ever, but made much more fascinating by the bacon-y pops of flavors woven into the tangy dressing.
Add bacon jam to any salad that needs a flavor twist
Bacon jam, much like most other condiments, is a breeze to add to salad dressings. Stirred into a mixture of olive oil, wine vinegar, salt, and pepper, a couple of tablespoons is enough to make a difference. You can drizzle it over any mixed green combination, a cucumber tomato salad, or perhaps a colorful chopped salad. Anything that typically uses a vinaigrette will do.
Balsamic vinegar, with its deeply sweet undertone, is another perfect match for bacon jam. You'll adore the way it spruces up a summer salad as it mingles with the fresh, earthy leafy greens and sweet-tart berries. Or perhaps a Caprese salad laden with basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. When fall comes around, it's just as wondrous with butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and apples. You can even sprinkle crispy bacon bits in these salads for the extra texture and flavor, as well.
Not just vinegar-based dressings, but creamy ones could also use a bacon jam upgrade. A broccoli slaw seems ordinary until you've got a bit of bacon jam mixed into the mayo-based dressing. Similarly, a bowl of potato salad will be much more exciting when this sweet-savory jam joins the party. Got a pasta salad desperately in need of a fun twist? A few spoonfuls of bacon jam is the surefire way to achieve that.