The Rich, Sweet And Savory Condiment That Belongs In Your Salad Dressing

There's no underestimating the importance of a good dressing when it comes to salads. It's the flavor thread that ties all those different ingredients together, the key to making the blandest vegetables enjoyable, and subsequently, the most ordinary salads spectacular. When you're in the mood for some changes, it's also the perfect place to start. Unsurprisingly, there's more to it than just mayonnaise and vinegar. Hidden somewhere in the breakfast scene and barbecue circuit is bacon jam — a condiment that's been waiting for someone to say, "Hey, why don't we toss this into a salad dressing?". And indeed we should, because once you've tried it, you'll wonder why you didn't do it sooner.

Bacon is pretty good as it is, but as a jam? It's downright irresistible. The bacon is slow-cooked with onions, garlic, brown sugar, maple syrup, vinegar, some spices, and sometimes even bourbon for a much-needed richness. Caramelized into a sticky, luscious spread that's somehow sweet, smoky, and savory all at once, its magic can transform just about anything. When you add it to salad dressings, it lends a special sweetness that doesn't feel sugary, but rather complex with multiple layers. It's rich without being overpowering, leaving plenty of room for the vegetables' natural flavors to shine through. Each forkful is pure bliss, with the fresh base still as vibrant as ever, but made much more fascinating by the bacon-y pops of flavors woven into the tangy dressing.

