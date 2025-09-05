The One Part Of A Salt-Baked Fish You Absolutely Want To Avoid Eating

Salt-baking is a unique but effective way to cook meat or even vegetables. The process entails completely surrounding an item in salt before cooking it to trap in moisture and really lock in the seasoning. Many different meats can be salt-baked, but the method is commonly used on whole fish, as it simplifies the process and looks visually impressive when an entire seasoned fish is placed on the dinner table. However, there is one part of a salt-baked fish that is nearly inedible: the skin.

While the salt seeps into the meat of the whole fish and seasons it nicely, it completely coats the skin and scales, creating a salty mess with almost no flavor left. While most fish skins are completely safe and nutritious to eat — with some exceptions, such as the skin on skate fish and other popular deep-sea fish — all of that value is undermined by the sheer excessive saltiness of salt-baked fish skin. The taste will be replaced with that of a mouthful of ocean water, and the nutritional value is null and void thanks to the excessive amount of salt, which is bad for your heart. Therefore, be sure to remove the skin before eating.