The Popular Fish You Shouldn't Eat The Skin From

While mercury is a naturally occurring element, inorganic mercury forms when the element reacts with another substance. When inorganic mercury dissolves in water, it turns into methylmercury, the most toxic variation of mercury. Methylmercury gets stuck in phytoplankton, small fish eat the phytoplankton, those smaller fish are eaten by larger fish, and those larger fish are eaten by even larger fish until there's a massive buildup of methylmercury in their tissues. Accumulation is highest in fish at the top of the food chain.

This methylmercury buildup is what makes some fish skin unsafe for human consumption in large amounts. The fish skins that Chef Ed Cotton recommends avoiding — marlin, shark, swordfish, tilefish, and king mackerel — belong to some of the largest fish in the ecosystem and therefore contain high levels of methylmercury, though tilefish from the Gulf of Mexico, specifically, are the edible fish with the highest level of mercury contamination. Over-consuming mercury can lead to serious health effects in humans, such as nervous system problems.

Tremors, headaches, and memory loss are just a few of the symptoms, not to mention the potential effect high mercury levels can have on the cardiovascular system. It can also cause development issues for unborn fetuses and children, hence why pregnant women are advised to be cautious with seafood. This isn't to say that fish skins need to be avoided altogether, though. You can still make a mean pomegranate-glazed salmon with the skin attached if you feel like it — in fact, eating salmon skin is a great way to get extra omega-3 fatty acids and flavor — but maybe don't try to mimic that recipe with a swordfish.