Why You Should Avoid Eating The Skin Of Skate Fish
Preparing and eating fish at home isn't as difficult or intimidating as it may seem, but there are a few things to be aware of before diving in. Many fish (like salmon, cod, and sea bass) have skin that gets beautifully crispy when cooked, which adds delicious texture to the entire dish. Fish skin is actually quite healthy and nutrient-rich with protein, vitamin E, and lots of omega-3 fatty acids. But there is one overlooked type of fish whose skin you'll want to avoid eating: skate.
Skates look quite similar to stingrays, though they are different, and are often used to make imitation scallops. But if you know you're a fan of the fish and want to prepare it at home, it's important to avoid eating the skin, which has thorny barbs along it. These barbs are sharp enough that gloves are recommended when cleaning skate, and this formidable defense is one of the reasons skates are not consumed widely in the U.S. So, what's the easiest way to avoid skate skin? The answer is surprisingly simple.
How to avoid skate skin
Fortunately, skate is often sold with the skin already removed. Unless you catch your own dinner and have to clean it yourself, you shouldn't have to worry about removing the skin. When you buy skate, it's also the perfect opportunity to talk to the fishmonger and ask any questions you may have. They can typically address any concerns and even provide cooking tips.
If, by some chance, you can only find skate that still has its skin, it can be removed easily if prepared using the right technique. For skate that has been poached, the skin can be peeled off without any trouble, leaving behind nothing but perfectly cooked fish. Otherwise, raw skate must be skinned using gloves, a knife (like this water-resistant fileting knife on Amazon), and pliers before removing the cartilage and fileting it.
So, the next time you want to cook fish at home, consider buying skinless skate or poaching it first. It's an underrated fish that's highly recommended by fishmongers for its flavorful, flaky, and boneless meat. Whether you poach it, bake it, or use another one of Tasting Table's 13 different ways to cook fish, you'll surely have a delicious meal. For example, it's great in this buffalo skate wings with celery root rémoulade recipe.