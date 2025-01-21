Why You Should Avoid Eating The Skin Of Skate Fish

Fortunately, skate is often sold with the skin already removed. Unless you catch your own dinner and have to clean it yourself, you shouldn't have to worry about removing the skin. When you buy skate, it's also the perfect opportunity to talk to the fishmonger and ask any questions you may have. They can typically address any concerns and even provide cooking tips.

If, by some chance, you can only find skate that still has its skin, it can be removed easily if prepared using the right technique. For skate that has been poached, the skin can be peeled off without any trouble, leaving behind nothing but perfectly cooked fish. Otherwise, raw skate must be skinned using gloves, a knife (like this water-resistant fileting knife on Amazon), and pliers before removing the cartilage and fileting it.

So, the next time you want to cook fish at home, consider buying skinless skate or poaching it first. It's an underrated fish that's highly recommended by fishmongers for its flavorful, flaky, and boneless meat. Whether you poach it, bake it, or use another one of Tasting Table's 13 different ways to cook fish, you'll surely have a delicious meal. For example, it's great in this buffalo skate wings with celery root rémoulade recipe.

