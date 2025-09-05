This Crunchy Sweet Treat That Originated In Nashville Is Still A Tennessee Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nashville, Tennessee, is known for many things such as its fiery hot chicken and swinging country music. But the southern metropolis is also famous for Goo Goo Clusters. The very old candy is made with milk chocolate, peanuts, caramel, and marshmallow nougat. Each piece weighs about 1.5 oz and the pack comes with three nutty clusters. While the chocolate is still mixed with the exact same ingredients as over a century ago, two flavors have come about: pecan and peanut butter.

The confectionery was established over 100 years ago and is still a widely popular snack in the region today. Nashville natives still adore the taste of the treat due to its sweet and nutty nougat flavor. The city even still houses a Goo Goo Cluster factory, inviting locals and tourists alike to stop by and make their own versions of the candy. It's one of Nashville's top-rated excursions and perfect for a party activity or a family fun day. While the nostalgia-filled bon bon's roots are stemmed deep into Tennessee, others chocoholics around the U.S. can still get their fill of a box on Amazon.