This Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Hack Is For Cookie Lovers (And It Looks Like Halloween)
If you're going by the calendar, we've still got around a month left of summer. But for Starbucks lovers everywhere, autumn is already in full swing, and social media is abuzz with new ways to celebrate the season (even if the leaves are still green). The coffee giant's 2025 fall menu may be its best seasonal lineup yet, with staples such as the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte making their triumphant return alongside new favorites like the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. Despite the bounty of options, though, Starbucks fans know that the fall festivities don't just stop with the official menu. One of this year's most popular creations is the Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, a decadent treat that's so striking, it could be a Halloween decoration in its own right.
Packed full of cinnamon-y pumpkin spice goodness, you'll feel all the warmth and coziness that sweater weather brings to mind, all while getting brain freeze if you sip too fast. With a white mocha and pumpkin sauce base, there's a comforting, creamy sweetness that elevates the beverage from just a simple caffeinated pick-me-up to a rich, dessert-like drink. Plus, with its crunchy chocolate cookie inclusions, there's enough textural contrast to keep your taste buds interested, even if you order a venti — which we know you'll want to!
How to order the Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino at Starbucks
Like most viral Starbucks hacks on social media, the Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino isn't on the company's official menu. Instead, it's part of the (not-so-secret) unofficially recognized secret menu collection of fan-made drinks spread only by word of mouth. Starbucks employees aren't trained to prepare secret menu beverages and probably won't know them by name. As such, you'll need to provide your barista with a recipe to prepare the Frappuccino or work a little magic in the Starbucks mobile app. Also, be patient when ordering off the secret menu, as the beverage may take a little longer to prepare, especially on a busy day.
To attain this spooky sip, simply order a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino with no mocha or mocha drizzle. Then, ask the barista to substitute pumpkin sauce and white mocha with pumpkin drizzle on the top and bottom. If you're ordering a venti-sized Frappuccino, make sure to order extra pumps of white mocha and pumpkin sauce so that the flavors aren't watered down by the extra coffee and ice. Two pumps of each should do the trick. Similarly, when ordering a tall size, ask for slightly less pumpkin sauce and white mocha.