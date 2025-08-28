This Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Hack Is For Cookie Lovers (And It Looks Like Halloween)

If you're going by the calendar, we've still got around a month left of summer. But for Starbucks lovers everywhere, autumn is already in full swing, and social media is abuzz with new ways to celebrate the season (even if the leaves are still green). The coffee giant's 2025 fall menu may be its best seasonal lineup yet, with staples such as the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte making their triumphant return alongside new favorites like the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. Despite the bounty of options, though, Starbucks fans know that the fall festivities don't just stop with the official menu. One of this year's most popular creations is the Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, a decadent treat that's so striking, it could be a Halloween decoration in its own right.

Packed full of cinnamon-y pumpkin spice goodness, you'll feel all the warmth and coziness that sweater weather brings to mind, all while getting brain freeze if you sip too fast. With a white mocha and pumpkin sauce base, there's a comforting, creamy sweetness that elevates the beverage from just a simple caffeinated pick-me-up to a rich, dessert-like drink. Plus, with its crunchy chocolate cookie inclusions, there's enough textural contrast to keep your taste buds interested, even if you order a venti — which we know you'll want to!