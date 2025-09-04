This Fall Staple Turns Overnight Oats Into A Supercharged Breakfast

Pumpkin overnight oats are easy to make, and all you need are a few simple, and affordable ingredients. They also come together in no time, and you can prep them up to four days in advance, making them the perfect item to add to your meal prep rotation. Simply incorporate a ¼ cup of pure pumpkin purée into an existing recipe, such as Tess Le Moing's fall fruit and cocoa overnight oats recipe, or begin totally from scratch.

If you're starting from scratch, stir your oats, pumpkin purée, and milk together with some Greek yogurt. You can add a spoonful of chia seeds to help bind everything together, along with some pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, or cinnamon, for more fall flavor. If you like your oats on the sweeter side, drizzle in a little maple syrup or honey and let the mixture soak for at least six hours.

Of course, you can use any alternatives you like in your overnight oats — opting for low fat or dairy-free milk or your favorite plant-based yogurt. Some people like to blend theirs for a smoother texture, while others warm them for a few seconds before eating, but that's totally up to you. Enjoyed straight out of the fridge with your favorite fruit, another sprinkle of cinnamon, or some chopped nuts, and all of your fall mornings will be set.