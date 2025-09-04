This Fall Staple Turns Overnight Oats Into A Supercharged Breakfast
The onset of fall brings an end to juicy farmers market items like tomatoes and sweet watermelons. But, on the bright side, it also opens up a the doors to new in-season produce — the most notable being pumpkin. Whether you're a Starbucks' fall menu aficionado or an outspoken pumpkin spice latte hater, there's no denying that pumpkins take over this time of year, and for good reason. Not only are they nostalgic, colorful, and extremely versatile, but they can turn something as simple as your overnight oats, into a supercharged, autumnal meal.
You really can add pumpkin to almost any meal, but it works especially well with something like overnight oats. ¼ cup of pumpkin purée can make the oats especially creamy and help sweeten them slightly, but it also has a lot of health benefits. Pumpkin is high in fiber, vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids, and contains beta-carotene. Paired with fiber-rich oats, protein-packed Greek yogurt, and other fall spices in your overnight oats, you can create a delicious and warming breakfast that's reminiscent of classic pumpkin pie.
How to make pumpkin overnight oats
Pumpkin overnight oats are easy to make, and all you need are a few simple, and affordable ingredients. They also come together in no time, and you can prep them up to four days in advance, making them the perfect item to add to your meal prep rotation. Simply incorporate a ¼ cup of pure pumpkin purée into an existing recipe, such as Tess Le Moing's fall fruit and cocoa overnight oats recipe, or begin totally from scratch.
If you're starting from scratch, stir your oats, pumpkin purée, and milk together with some Greek yogurt. You can add a spoonful of chia seeds to help bind everything together, along with some pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, or cinnamon, for more fall flavor. If you like your oats on the sweeter side, drizzle in a little maple syrup or honey and let the mixture soak for at least six hours.
Of course, you can use any alternatives you like in your overnight oats — opting for low fat or dairy-free milk or your favorite plant-based yogurt. Some people like to blend theirs for a smoother texture, while others warm them for a few seconds before eating, but that's totally up to you. Enjoyed straight out of the fridge with your favorite fruit, another sprinkle of cinnamon, or some chopped nuts, and all of your fall mornings will be set.