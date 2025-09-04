Ina Garten Considers This Vegetable To Be The Most Underrated Of All

If you've ever looked at a head of cauliflower and thought the vegetable was basic or bland, think again. Cauliflower is what Ina Garten refers to in an Instagram post as "a highly under-appreciated vegetable." In her post from 2018, Garten displays the cauliflower as the star topping for gourmet toast, writing in her caption: "It browns beautifully when roasted, it makes soups creamy without adding cream, and for these Cauliflower Toasts, I combine it with gruyere and pancetta on top of crusty bread to make an open-faced sandwich that's crunchy, creamy, and totally decadent!"

In just this one recipe, Garten displays just how versatile — and underrated — the cruciferous veggie is. In addition to being high in fiber and vitamins C and K, you can roast cauliflower like she did to bring out browned notes, perfectly complement its earthy flavor. But, for best results, follow her guidance by sprinkling it with two types of cheese. When puréed, cauliflower also adds creaminess to soup — something Garten herself takes advantage of in her recipes. It also serves as the perfect plant-based substitute for cream in recipes like bechamel pasta sauce and vegan dips.