These Are States Where You Can You Buy Non-Alcoholic Beer If You're Under 21
Let's face it: the sober-curious movement and beverages without the buzz are on the rise. In 2024, Beverage Industry reported that sales of non-alcoholic beer increased by 29.2% from 2023. But what if you're under 21? Technically speaking, any beverage with an alcohol content under 0.5% is considered NA, as the trace amounts of alcohol present are likely due to fermentation, which the body can easily process without the usual side effects and inhibitions of alcohol. In most states, those under the age of 21 can drink NA beer or beverages, provided they are over 18 and with a guardian who is over 21, but purchasing it is another story.
Based on extensive online research, it's apparent that those under 21 can purchase beer in the following states: Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Hawaii (based on the county), and Ohio (provided they're above 18). In Maryland and Texas, NA beers are regulated differently from alcoholic beers. In these states, they fall outside of the commonly accepted definition of beer or malt beverages, which, in other states, can be tied to specific alcohol content (via the Alcohol and Tobacco Federal Tax Bureau).
There are also a handful of states that do not regulate, which, for some, means there are no specific laws prohibiting it. Nevertheless, in non-regulated states, there are likely strong recommendations and store policies against selling NA beer to individuals under 21. These grey area states are Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, Wisconsin, Virginia, Iowa, and Rhode Island. Of course, as regulations are ever-changing and not federally regulated, you should conduct your own state research.
Why do you need to be 21 to buy NA beer in some places?
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the 1984 National Minimum Drinking Age Act "prohibits persons under 21 years of age from purchasing or publicly possessing alcoholic beverages as a condition of receiving state highway funds." In states like New York and Idaho, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase non-alcoholic beer, as The Journal of Behavioral Sciences notes that there might be a link between those under 21 who consume NA beer and underage drinking, no matter how it's made.
Likewise, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that keeping the minimum drinking age at 21 has decreased the number of motor vehicle crashes and underage drinking. While NA beers contain the equivalent of — or less than — the ABV of popular fermented products like ripe fruit, kimchi, and kefir, NA beers still drink like a beer in flavor and texture.
Since there is a vast difference in purchasing and consuming NA beer, it's likely up to the better judgment of your parent or guardian to make that call when it comes to consuming NA beer if you're under 21. For those over 21 who are non-drinkers or looking to consume less alcohol for whatever reason, check out these 11 NA brands, but don't bother with consuming these two, which we ranked the worst available.