These Are States Where You Can You Buy Non-Alcoholic Beer If You're Under 21

Let's face it: the sober-curious movement and beverages without the buzz are on the rise. In 2024, Beverage Industry reported that sales of non-alcoholic beer increased by 29.2% from 2023. But what if you're under 21? Technically speaking, any beverage with an alcohol content under 0.5% is considered NA, as the trace amounts of alcohol present are likely due to fermentation, which the body can easily process without the usual side effects and inhibitions of alcohol. In most states, those under the age of 21 can drink NA beer or beverages, provided they are over 18 and with a guardian who is over 21, but purchasing it is another story.

Based on extensive online research, it's apparent that those under 21 can purchase beer in the following states: Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Hawaii (based on the county), and Ohio (provided they're above 18). In Maryland and Texas, NA beers are regulated differently from alcoholic beers. In these states, they fall outside of the commonly accepted definition of beer or malt beverages, which, in other states, can be tied to specific alcohol content (via the Alcohol and Tobacco Federal Tax Bureau).

There are also a handful of states that do not regulate, which, for some, means there are no specific laws prohibiting it. Nevertheless, in non-regulated states, there are likely strong recommendations and store policies against selling NA beer to individuals under 21. These grey area states are Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, Wisconsin, Virginia, Iowa, and Rhode Island. Of course, as regulations are ever-changing and not federally regulated, you should conduct your own state research.