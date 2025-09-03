You've Probably Never Heard The Quaker Oats Mascot's Real Name Before

The Quaker Oats mascot isn't as memorable as other breakfast cereal favorites like Tony the Tiger, Count Chocula, or even the now defunct Aunt Jemima. In fact, you probably don't even know that the Quaker Oats guy has a name. He's just the face that's always been there, sort of half-smiling with a funny hat balanced on his head, watching as you make porridge, whip up delicious oat bars, or prepare overnight oats as part of your weekly batch cooking bonanza. Is he judging you? Maybe, but not in a mean way. He just loves oats, and he does, in fact, have a name. It's Larry.

No one's totally sure where the moniker came from, but it seems like, at some point in the last few decades, Quaker insiders began referring to their mascot as Larry. It might have been a way to make talking about him easier as the Quaker team worked on new designs for packaging or new ads. Or, perhaps it was an attempt to clarify exactly who it is on the front of that packaging, as Larry bears a striking resemblance to William Penn, a famous Quaker and founder of Pennsylvania. Still, the Quaker website insists that its mascot is a different guy entirely (although Larry may have been loosely inspired by Penn).