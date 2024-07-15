The No-Bake Oat Bars That Use Up Pantry Ingredients You Forgot About

It's easy to forget about what's on your shelves when you don't keep your pantry organization on track. Before you go and toss those forgotten ingredients into the compost bin, try our no-bake dates and oats snack bars recipe.

To make no-bake oat bars, you'll need a handful of ingredients that are probably already in your pantry. These ingredients include Medjool dates, rolled oats, slivered almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter, maple syrup, and ground cinnamon. If you don't have those exact ingredients, you can always be creative and use substitutions. Any dried berries — like cranberries, raisins, or cherries — can replace the Medjool dates, for example. Instead of slivered almonds, you can use any other nuts in your pantry. Chocolate chips can replace cacao nibs. Swap out almond butter with any other nut butter you have. Agave syrup or honey can replace maple syrup. And finally, other spices, like cardamom, can replace ground cinnamon.

The point is to use up the ingredients lurking in the shadows of your pantry. And because our no-bake oat bars recipe is so versatile, you can also mix and match the ingredients. For example, it's fine to use Medjool dates and dried cranberries. Chocolate lovers, feel free to add chocolate chips and cacao nibs. There's really no wrong way to load up these no-bake oat bars.