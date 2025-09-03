The Worst Buc-Ee's Beef Jerky Flavor In The Store Is A Failed Mashup

Beef jerky is a snack staple on any long road trip across the United States. And while you're on the freeway, you'll probably stop at Buc-ee's, a Texas-born gas station for all your food essentials. The shop is known for their wild beef jerky flavors, however, their cherry maple version is one you want to avoid. The combination of sweet maple flavor and tart fruit notes is a fusion that isn't for the faint of heart. This variety ranked as the top Buc-ee's jerky to stay away from.

There appeared to be no sense of maple to be found in the snack, as it was very cherry-forward. The pieces were very red in color and had a stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth feel to them. The fruity essences were very overpowering, and didn't taste sour or too sweet. But there was an artificial tang to it, and the bites of meat were hard to chomp down on. The saccharine cherry flavor came from juice concentrate and didn't hit the mark.