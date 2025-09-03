The Worst Buc-Ee's Beef Jerky Flavor In The Store Is A Failed Mashup
Beef jerky is a snack staple on any long road trip across the United States. And while you're on the freeway, you'll probably stop at Buc-ee's, a Texas-born gas station for all your food essentials. The shop is known for their wild beef jerky flavors, however, their cherry maple version is one you want to avoid. The combination of sweet maple flavor and tart fruit notes is a fusion that isn't for the faint of heart. This variety ranked as the top Buc-ee's jerky to stay away from.
There appeared to be no sense of maple to be found in the snack, as it was very cherry-forward. The pieces were very red in color and had a stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth feel to them. The fruity essences were very overpowering, and didn't taste sour or too sweet. But there was an artificial tang to it, and the bites of meat were hard to chomp down on. The saccharine cherry flavor came from juice concentrate and didn't hit the mark.
Other Buc-ees jerky flavors that should be avoided
The store offers at least 15 types of beef jerkies, including fan-favorite flavors such as Korean BBQ and Jalapeño Honey. But of course, there will be some that miss the target and ones that eaters should steer clear from. Another one of the worst jerky bags at Buc-ee's, is their ghost pepper variety. While the container is intended for spice lovers, the jerky is actually full of an ungodly amount of heat. One would need gallons of milk and ice water to keep from getting overheated. Not a good idea to eat when you're spending endless amounts of time in a car on the road.
One of the gas station chain's other most-hated jerkies is their Old Western-style peppered flavor. The package may seems simple enough with just salt, sugar, and pepper seasoning, but apparently it does not have a great melt-in-your-mouth texture. The consistency is very dehydrated and hard to chew, making it seem like the bag is way past its expiration date. The black pepper taste also isn't very prevalent and doesn't coat the bits enough. So if you're in a hurry to grab jerky to fuel your day, these varieties are best to skip.