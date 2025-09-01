This Beloved Boise-Based Chain Was Ranked The Most Trustworthy Grocery Store

With so many grocery store chains around our great nation, choosing one can be overwhelming. And everyone has different criteria for what makes a grocery store worth shopping at; some consider cheap prices as the gold standard while others are more concerned with the quality and selection of produce and staples. WinCo is the beloved Boise-based chain that not only appears on our list of the 13 most affordable grocery stores in 2023, but it's also been voted as the most trustworthy grocery store of all.

In a collaboration with Statista, Newsweek compiled a ranking of the most trustworthy companies in 2025 based on the opinions of customers, employees, and investors. WinCo's business model swept all three categories to earn the number one spot of most trustworthy grocery store in America. WinCo is a warehouse grocery store that's even cheaper than Costco and Sam's Club not just in terms of product pricing, but also because there's no membership fees. Shoppers are happy with the cheap prices in addition to the store being open 24 hours.

Friendly customer service and a welcoming atmosphere round out the reasons customers are loyal to WinCo. But employee satisfaction is arguably even higher. WinCo is employee-owned, with every employee over 18 who's worked 500 hours in their first six months and 1000 hours per year becoming a shareholder in the store's stable and rising stock. With both employees and customers putting their trust in the WinCo grocery model, business improves, which makes WinCo a safe-bet for investors.