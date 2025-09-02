These Momofuku Noodles Easily Take The Crown For Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"Momofuku" is a word synonymous with instant noodles — that's thanks to both David Chang, the founder of Momofuku Noodle bar, and Momofuku Ando, the inventor of instant ramen himself. So, when Chang brought air-dried instant noodle packages bearing the Momofuku name to store shelves, our taste tester dutifully set out to rank every single Momofuku noodle flavor. They concluded that one was the clear standout star: the Tingly Chili.
The Momofuku noodles in the Tingly Chili package are noticeably wider than the other flavor varieties, and they take a bit longer to cook. But, that extra time is worth it, resulting in instant noodles that are substantially more tender and chewy than what you're likely used to from other instant ramen brands. In addition to providing satisfying a mouthfeel, the taste of theis instant ramen strikes just the right balance between the wheat noodles and the spicy sauce.
The heat that comes from a pack of Momofuku's Tingly Chili noodles isn't the kind of heat that will have you reaching for a glass of milk. Instead, the spice is bright and, as the name suggests, tingly. When topped with Momofuku's chili crunch sauce, you can easily bring them to up to your preferred Scoville level of heat. Garnished with your favorite veggies and protein, you'll be slurping down every last morsel.
Restaurant flavors made right at home
Tasting Table's taste tester certainly isn't the only sampler to fall in love with the Tingly Chili noodles from Momofuku. "The texture of these noodles is bar none the best I've ever had," wrote one customer in an Amazon review. As delicious as they are on their own, fans use the noodles as a base for a quick meal and add a few extra ingredients — like zucchini, broccoli, or chicken — to bulk up their servings, with one customer making the suggestion of adding melted butter to the noodles if you find that the flavor is too spicy for your liking.
While using Momofuku's noodles is upgrade in and of itself, you can use any one of the 16 ways to level up your instant ramen to bring them up another level. Momofuku encourages home chefs to muscle up their bowls with ingredients such as soft boiled eggs or meatballs. For added freshness, a handful of leafy greens can perk the noodles up, while the addition of pickles gives them an extra snap. On those evenings you can't make it to a Momofuku — or simply want to stay on the couch in sweatpants — Momofuku's store-bought noodles are your ticket to a quality culinary experience in the comfort of your own home.