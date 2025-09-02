The Pure Leaf Iced Tea That Will Not Quench Your Thirst

Whether you're sweating it out at the gym or enduring a hot summer day, nothing hits the spot quite like a cold, thirst-quenching drink. While tasty electrolyte drinks like Lemon Lime Gatorade are a popular choice, sweet tea beverages like Pure Leaf are another top contender. However, on our list of Pure Leaf Iced Tea flavors, ranked worst to best, Extra Sweet Black Tea stands out, and not in a good way. Not only does this particular flavor have an overpowering syrupy sweetness that drowns the iced tea taste, but it also has 64 grams of sugar and 240 calories per 18.5-ounce bottle — significantly higher than all of the other Pure Leaf Iced Tea varieties.

Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Black Tea may actually make you even thirstier than when you took your first sip. That's because glucose-filled beverages force the body to use more water to process the excess sugar, which could leave you feeling both parched and unsatisfied, especially if your goal is to rehydrate after a day by the pool. The drink packs a powerful, sugary punch and may even leave a noticeable coating on your tongue. Thankfully, if iced tea is what you're craving, there are plenty of thirst-quenching flavors to choose from.