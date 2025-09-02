The Pure Leaf Iced Tea That Will Not Quench Your Thirst
Whether you're sweating it out at the gym or enduring a hot summer day, nothing hits the spot quite like a cold, thirst-quenching drink. While tasty electrolyte drinks like Lemon Lime Gatorade are a popular choice, sweet tea beverages like Pure Leaf are another top contender. However, on our list of Pure Leaf Iced Tea flavors, ranked worst to best, Extra Sweet Black Tea stands out, and not in a good way. Not only does this particular flavor have an overpowering syrupy sweetness that drowns the iced tea taste, but it also has 64 grams of sugar and 240 calories per 18.5-ounce bottle — significantly higher than all of the other Pure Leaf Iced Tea varieties.
Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Black Tea may actually make you even thirstier than when you took your first sip. That's because glucose-filled beverages force the body to use more water to process the excess sugar, which could leave you feeling both parched and unsatisfied, especially if your goal is to rehydrate after a day by the pool. The drink packs a powerful, sugary punch and may even leave a noticeable coating on your tongue. Thankfully, if iced tea is what you're craving, there are plenty of thirst-quenching flavors to choose from.
Thirst-quenching alternatives to Extra Sweet Black Tea
Of the 13 flavors of Pure Leaf Iced Tea, the Sweet Assam Black Tea is a superior choice. Coming in at just 100 calories and 24 total grams of sugar, the beverage is infused with brewed dark black tea from Northeast India. The milder flavor profile also has hint of citrus, which is bound to satisfy your sweet tooth and keep your thirst at bay. If you'd prefer to skip the sugar rush altogether, Pure Leaf Unsweet Darjeeling Tea, Unsweetened Black Tea, and Zero Sugar Sweet Black Tea each have zero grams of sugar.
Another great option is to customize your iced tea by making it at home. There are all kinds of creative ways to elevate homemade iced tea to make it more thirst-quenching and nutritious, such as adding citrus slices, ginger, berries, or fresh herbs into the mix. When it comes to hydration, you can't do better than alkaline water or coconut water — a naturally sweet beverage that's full of electrolytes. If you're on the hunt for something refreshing to combat summer heat, Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Black Tea is not the answer.