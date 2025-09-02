How To Spot Vintage Corelle Patterns At The Thrift Shop

Browsing antique stores and garage sales for kitchen brands that can be considered ultimate thrift store finds is akin to a real life treasure hunt. Corelle is an initiative that started in the late 1960s by Corning Glass Works. Made from Vitrelle, these sturdy dishes are known to be lightweight and difficult to crack. Approachable designs made with florals and geometric shapes help thrust these pieces into homes across America. Corelle is still in existence, but some of the designs can be considered vintage. If you know what to look for as you set out on your next shopping spree, you may be in luck.

Upon flipping over the dish, you should notice a Corelle or Corning brand logo. For pieces made prior to 1998, CorningWare will be stamped onto the dish. Experienced Corelle connoisseurs will notice a translucent appearance in dishes that were made in the 1970s, and the dishes ding, similar to a piece of fine China, when thumped with a fingertip. To determine whether the bowl in your hands can be authenticated, look at the pattern along the edge of the bowl. Corelle is easily spotted for a printed ring that wraps around cups and plates. The designs found here aren't wildly complex and are often made up of flowers and monochromatic shapes.