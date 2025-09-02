The 3 Cities Anthony Bourdain Called The World's Food Capitals

It's no secret that Anthony Bourdain traveled around the globe, stepping foot on all seven continents and 80-plus locations. With his four television shows — "A Cook's Tour," "No Reservations," "The Layover," and "Parts Unknown" — Bourdain introduced the world, and in many cases, himself, to both familiar and exotic cuisines. In a 2011 interview with National Geographic, he offered travel tips and insight into the reasons for traveling where "No Reservations" was filmed.

Over the course of this fascinating Q&A, Bourdain revealed the three cities that he considered to be the food capitals of the world. Other than San Sebastian, Spain — a gorgeous seaside resort, known for its beaches and pintxos (Basque tapas) — he cited Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, where "they have a maximum amount of great stuff to eat in the smallest areas." Each locale is known for a particular cuisine, and in his usual fashion, Bourdain did a deep dive into their culinary, cultural, and political influences that are surprising and illuminating to their national identities.