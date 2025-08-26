These Chocolate Hostess Snack Cakes Are Being Recalled For Possible Mold Contamination
The J.M. Smucker Company has issued a market withdrawal on several varieties of Ding Dong snack cakes due to a potential for mold in the product prior to the expiration date. The company explained in a withdrawal notice — sent to retailers of the product — that the issue came down to a single malfunctioning piece of equipment that was quickly caught and remedied. As a result of this brief malfunction, a relatively small number of the snack cakes were packaged in conditions that could allow for the growth of mold.
As far as recalls go, this is far from the worst food recall in U.S. history. In fact, it is not even technically considered to be a recall. The company issued the withdrawal itself as a result of malfunctioning equipment. Mold is not high on the scale of risk for FDA recall classes, typically falling into class II or class III, depending on severity. In this case, the risk is considered to be particularly low, with the J.M. Smucker Company simply choosing to withdraw potentially affected products. Market withdrawals are purely voluntary and cover minor violations that would not be subject to legal action by the FDA.
But, if you currently find yourself with a package of these chocolate-covered cakes with creamy filling in your pantry — which fall right in the middle of our ranking of Hostess treats — you probably still want to check that it is good to eat. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to determine whether or not your Ding Dongs are potentially affected by this market withdrawal.
How to determine if your Ding Dongs are part of the withdrawal
The first factor to check, in determining whether or not your packaged snack cakes may be a part of this market withdrawal, is the packaging itself. It is currently unclear if these products ever actually made it to the shelves, or if the withdrawal was issued in time for retailers to dispose of the products themselves. But it never hurts to check. This withdrawal was issued for three different Ding Dongs packages:
- 2-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve with UPC 8-88109-01002
- 10-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong with UPC 8-88109-11061
- 16-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack with UPC 8-88109-11092
Should you find yourself with one of those packages, the next step is to look at the best-by date. This market withdrawal covers only Ding Dongs with the above-listed UPCs that also feature best-by dates of August 30, 2025, August 31, 2025, September 1, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 3, 2025. If your particular package of Ding Dongs has a best-by date outside of the August 30, 2025, to September 3, 2025 date range, you are in the clear and can snack without fear. If, however, your unit matches all of the above information, you should either toss it in the trash or return it to the retailer from which it was purchased for a refund or replacement.
Consumers with further questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Hostess Brands by calling 1-800-483-7253.