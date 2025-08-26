These Chocolate Hostess Snack Cakes Are Being Recalled For Possible Mold Contamination

The J.M. Smucker Company has issued a market withdrawal on several varieties of Ding Dong snack cakes due to a potential for mold in the product prior to the expiration date. The company explained in a withdrawal notice — sent to retailers of the product — that the issue came down to a single malfunctioning piece of equipment that was quickly caught and remedied. As a result of this brief malfunction, a relatively small number of the snack cakes were packaged in conditions that could allow for the growth of mold.

As far as recalls go, this is far from the worst food recall in U.S. history. In fact, it is not even technically considered to be a recall. The company issued the withdrawal itself as a result of malfunctioning equipment. Mold is not high on the scale of risk for FDA recall classes, typically falling into class II or class III, depending on severity. In this case, the risk is considered to be particularly low, with the J.M. Smucker Company simply choosing to withdraw potentially affected products. Market withdrawals are purely voluntary and cover minor violations that would not be subject to legal action by the FDA.

But, if you currently find yourself with a package of these chocolate-covered cakes with creamy filling in your pantry — which fall right in the middle of our ranking of Hostess treats — you probably still want to check that it is good to eat. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to determine whether or not your Ding Dongs are potentially affected by this market withdrawal.