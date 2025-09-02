Whole Foods' Rotisserie Chicken Isn't Worth Your Money — Even With A Prime Discount

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, rotisserie chicken was one of the hottest commodities at grocery stores across the country. They were selling out everywhere and the demand continues. With a Prime discount, a plain rotisserie chicken at Whole Foods cost only $5.99. With whole, raw chickens at Whole Foods costing about $3 per pound this might sound like a good deal. But these bland, unseasoned birds are probably not what you want

Whole Foods sells more than one kind of rotisserie chicken. It offers a classic rotisserie chicken that is fully seasoned. However, its plain rotisserie chicken is exactly what it claims to be: plain. It's not seasoned at all. The sodium listed on the label comes entirely from the chicken itself, with nothing added. You can see how this would be a problem for most people who would expect at least some salt on their chicken.

Unseasoned food, especially rotisserie chicken, can be incredibly bland. This seems to be intentional, however. Many people on sodium-reduced diets praise Whole Foods' plain rotisserie chicken in online forums. Since their dietary restrictions mean they can't eat added salt, a ready-to-eat chicken with none included is a rare convenience. So while this chicken won't appeal to everyone, and no one's denying that it lacks flavor, it does have a purpose.