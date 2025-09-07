The SoCal Fast-Food Founder Who Cooked 2 Million Chickens, Bought A Town, And Opened A McDonald's Museum

When speaking about the many facets of his fascinating life, Juan Pollo founder Albert Okura once said that it was his "destiny" (via The New York Times). The self-styled "Chicken Man" claimed to have personally cooked 2 million chickens in his day. But Okura wasn't only a savvy entrepreneur; he was also the savior of a long-abandoned ghost town in the California desert. Talk about an incredible life.

Okura was raised in Wilmington, California, an industrial town in the Harbor area of southern Los Angeles. His father had been a semi-professional baseball player, but during World War II, while serving in the U.S. Army, he and his wife were transported to a Japanese-American internment camp. However, Okura's parents did not become embittered toward America and instead instilled in their four children the ideal of the American dream. Okura wasn't exactly a grade-A student, but to avoid the draft during the Vietnam War, he enrolled in a junior college. He got a job at a Burger King working for $1.35 per hour and was such a dedicated worker that his manager offered him a management position.

After dropping out of college, Okura wasn't sure he wanted to stay in the fast food business, but then in 1983, destiny called when his uncle offered him a vacant restaurant in a shopping center. His brother-in-law Armando Parra created the marinade for a Hispanic-style rotisserie chicken, and Okura opened his first Juan Pollo fast-food restaurant the following year. Competitor El Pollo Loco has always attracted lower-income families, but Juan Pollo's chicken appealed most to the Hispanic communities.