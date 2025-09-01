Justin Sutherland's Favorite Fast Food Order Requires Stopping At 2 Chains

While you might be surprised to spot a famous chef during your fast food run, it's certainly not impossible. Even the best cooks sometimes don't feel like whipping up a five-star meal, or they simply get a hankering for some greasy, cheap eats just like the rest of us. Most of them are refreshingly open about this as well, with tons of celebrity chefs telling their fans their favorite fast food restaurants and even what they order from them too. For instance, "Fast Foodies" star Justin Sutherland is a fan of two different restaurants in particular, and he likes to combine items from both into one super delicious meal.

First, Sutherland heads to Arby's and orders the classic beef and cheddar sandwich, which pairs its iconic roast beef with cheddar sauce and red ranch on a toasted onion roll. It's great all on its own, but Sutherland takes it up a notch by heading over to KFC for a special accompaniment: gravy. He then dips the sandwich into it, to create an elevated version of the classic sandwich, which is obviously fitting since roast beef is often paired with gravy (such as in this recipe for German-style pot roast with beer gravy.) While it requires visiting two different restaurants, this makes for a richly savory experience.