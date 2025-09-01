This Tropical Twist On The Classic Mojito Delivers A Hit Of Coconut Flavor

Move over mojitos! There's a new drink in town, and it's taking the classic cocktail and giving it a tropical twist. The mojito, which is believed to have originated in Havana, Cuba, has been around since the 19th century. It combines rum with lime, mint, soda water, and sugar cane to create a light and refreshing summer drink that is now enjoyed worldwide.

But there's a new flavor that has been thrown in the mix, and it's got mojito drinkers switching to cojitos when they want to make things feel just a bit more tropical. The "c" in the cojito recipe stands for coconut rum; adding it to your mojito may change how you make them forever. To properly mix this fresh take on a classic mojito recipe, first muddle lime, mint, and sugar together in a highball glass before adding coconut rum and crushed ice. Then, top the drink with soda water, give it a little stir, and serve. It's worth noting that for mojitos, it's preferred that you stir and not shake the drink, as shaking can bruise the mint leaves and add froth.

The addition of coconut rum pairs perfectly with lime, taking your cojito to the next level in terms of tropical drinks. The coconut flavor helps mask the alcohol, making it a smoother, sweeter drink with less kick. So drink carefully because it can be easy to underestimate the power of a cojito.