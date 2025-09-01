This Tropical Twist On The Classic Mojito Delivers A Hit Of Coconut Flavor
Move over mojitos! There's a new drink in town, and it's taking the classic cocktail and giving it a tropical twist. The mojito, which is believed to have originated in Havana, Cuba, has been around since the 19th century. It combines rum with lime, mint, soda water, and sugar cane to create a light and refreshing summer drink that is now enjoyed worldwide.
But there's a new flavor that has been thrown in the mix, and it's got mojito drinkers switching to cojitos when they want to make things feel just a bit more tropical. The "c" in the cojito recipe stands for coconut rum; adding it to your mojito may change how you make them forever. To properly mix this fresh take on a classic mojito recipe, first muddle lime, mint, and sugar together in a highball glass before adding coconut rum and crushed ice. Then, top the drink with soda water, give it a little stir, and serve. It's worth noting that for mojitos, it's preferred that you stir and not shake the drink, as shaking can bruise the mint leaves and add froth.
The addition of coconut rum pairs perfectly with lime, taking your cojito to the next level in terms of tropical drinks. The coconut flavor helps mask the alcohol, making it a smoother, sweeter drink with less kick. So drink carefully because it can be easy to underestimate the power of a cojito.
Take your mojito game to the next level
The best way to enjoy a cojito, not to be confused with a coquito, which is an entirely different drink, is to pair it with some sunscreen, a beach towel, and the sound of waves rolling up against the sand. But if you're looking for food pairings, keep it light.
This mojito relative would be delicious enjoyed alongside other dishes that contain citrus, like grilled seafood, or a salad with a citrusy vinaigrette dressing. Other fun pairings for a cojito would be shrimp tacos or spicy dishes like Jamaican jerk chicken. Even though the drink's origin is thought to be Cuban, adding it to any Caribbean food would work due to the tropical flavor of the coconut rum.
If coconut isn't your jam, other fruit flavors can be added to a mojito recipe. Perhaps a watermelon mojito is more your speed? This watermelon mojito recipe sounds just as refreshing and incorporates watermelon puree with the classic lime, sugar, and mint, mixed with white rum for another refreshing twist. This grilled pineapple mojito recipe is another twist that could go full tropical with coconut rum, or keep it simple with white rum. This cocktail upgrade utilizes grilled pineapple, both muddled into the mix and as a garnish, to further elevate that refreshing mojito flavor.